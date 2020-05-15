VOA Our Voices 225 - COVID-19: The Race for Innovation

May 15, 2020 10:24 AM
As nations around the world race to find ways the combat COVID-19, many are struggling to secure the necessary tools and alternative solutions needed to fight the spread of this disease. This week on #VOAOurVoices we highlight inventions, innovations, and, alternative solutions produced by Africans to solve Africa’s unique needs in combating the novel coronavirus. We will also delve into the controversy surrounding the president of Madagascar’s Covid-Organics (CVO), a drink derived from the artemisia plant in which he claims can treat and prevent COVID-19.

