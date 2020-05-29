VOA Our Voices 227: COVID-19 and Access to Equitable Housing

Housing justice has been one of the defining matters of our generation, but how has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted access to equitable housing for millions across the globe? From financial challenges, mass evictions during pandemic lockdowns, to other circumstances beyond one’s control, this week #VOAOurVoices takes a closer look at how COVID-19 has impacted housing inequality throughout Africa. In our #WomentoWatch segment you meet one of the continent’s youngest deputy ministers, who is leading her country’s COVID-19 response.

