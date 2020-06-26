VOA Our Voices 231: Progress Amid a Pandemic

The last few months have been tumultuous as countries worldwide work to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Some countries have been successful, while others are struggling. On this edition of #VOAOurVoices, we offer a COVID-19 analysis, as we take an in-depth look at how African countries are handling the pandemic. What can we learn from the battle against the virus as some nations begin to see a surge in new cases? We will bring you these conversations and more coming up on Our Voices.