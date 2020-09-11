VOA Our Voices 240 - COVID-19: Education Amid a Pandemic

Across Africa, more than 140 million children are out of school amid coronavirus-related closures. In South Africa, the government shuttered schools in March, reopened them in June – only to have to close them again when the nation’s coronavirus numbers started to spike. The Kenyan government decided early on to close its primary and secondary schools for the remainder of 2020. On this episode of #VOAOurVoices will examine how governments' worldwide have struggled with the decision to reopen or keep schools closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. We'll also introduce you to academic leaders, teachers, parents, and student who are creatively taking on the challenge surrounding education and learning during coronavirus health crisis.