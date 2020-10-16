VOA Our Voices 243: Global Hot Spots Confront COVID-19

As the year 2020 comes to a close, countries are continuing to confront COVID-19 bracing for a possible second wave of infections. This week, on Our Voices, we look at the coronavirus pandemic in the world's hardest-hit places: the U.S., India, Brazil and parts of Europe. With the official COVID-19 death toll now at more than 1 million people, we ask: are countries getting a handle on the pandemic, or are we headed for a second wave, that's possibly worse than the first?