VOA Our Voices 245 - USA Votes 2020: Elections Explained

October 30, 2020 10:30 AM
The U.S. presidential election is one of the most fascinating political contests in the world. Every four years, the world watches to see who will win the White House, and what issues will carry the day. On this special edition of Our Voices, host Haydé Adams FitzPatrick and VOA's reporters look at how the American election system works, and why it's often as controversial as the issues that shape the political campaigns.

