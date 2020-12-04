VOA Our Voices 301 - COVID-19 Vaccine: Who will get it? Who will take it?

December 04, 2020 10:30 AM
This week on #VOAOurVoices, we look at the global push for access to the coronavirus vaccine. How much will it cost? Will everyone get it? Will everyone want it? Africa’s leading health experts want the continent to play a vital role in clinical trials and eventual immunization delivery. We'll hear from those who are worried Africans will be used as “human guinea pigs” for coronavirus vaccine testing. We'll also examine the deep mistrust of health systems among some in America’s Black communities, and how a disturbing unethical study of the past haunts the fight against COVID-19 today.

