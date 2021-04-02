VOA Our Voices 316: State of Women in the Workforce

April 02, 2021 10:30 AM
Around the world, we see women on the front lines, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and holding families and communities together. Yet, globally, women have been the hardest hit by COVID-19’s economic fallout. This week, on Our Voices, we look at the state of women in the workforce. We’ll also bring you the stories of those who have found new ways to adapt to the COVID-19 economy, staying afloat and in business during the pandemic.

