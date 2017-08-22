Archive

VOA60 America - President Donald Trump unveils his administration's new strategy in Afghanistan

August 22, 2017 02:42 PM
2446332_1551256104 video player.
Embed
Link

President Donald Trump unveils his administration's new strategy in Afghanistan

Latest Episodes
Sat, 09/07/2019 - 03:36
Scientists Study Whether Virtual Reality Can Prevent Cognitive Decline, Dementia
Scientists Study Whether Virtual Reality Can Prevent Cognitive Decline, Dementia
Sat, 09/07/2019 - 02:50
Coney Island Sandcastle Offers Rooms for Rent
Coney Island Sandcastle Offers Rooms for Rent
Sat, 09/07/2019 - 02:40
Local Tourists Liven Up Neglected Iraqi Resort
Local Tourists Liven Up Neglected Iraqi Resort
Sat, 09/07/2019 - 02:25
With 'Sharpiegate,' Trump Creates Storm of His Own in Handling Dorian
With 'Sharpiegate,' Trump Creates Storm of His Own in Handling Dorian
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 20:11
Horse Racing Festival Returns to Raqqa After Islamic State
Kurdish_Raqqa_HORSERACE