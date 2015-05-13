VOA's Gabe Joselow Describes Scene in Burundi After Coup Announcement
May 13, 2015 11:14 AM
A general says he has ousted Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, who left the country to attend a regional summit on Burundi's political crisis. VOA's Gabe Joselow reports that tens of thousands of Burndians, including soldiers, are in the streets of the capital, Bujumbura, celebrating the apparent coup.