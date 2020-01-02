Voice App: A Game Changer in Tackling Illiteracy in Mali and Boosting Local Business
The surge in Africa innovation is expected in 2020 with all sorts of solutions to the continent's problems. One example is an innovation created by a Malian in 2019. It's a voice-controlled app that entrepreneurs are using to market their goods and services to customers who can't read. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports