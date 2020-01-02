Voice App: A Game Changer in Tackling Illiteracy in Mali and Boosting Local Business

Silicon Valley & Technology

The surge in Africa innovation is expected in 2020 with all sorts of solutions to the continent's problems. One example is an innovation created by a Malian in 2019. It's a voice-controlled app that entrepreneurs are using to market their goods and services to customers who can't read. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports

 

Mariama Diallo
