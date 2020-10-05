Voters Voice Both Concern and Criticism for Trump’s Coronavirus Infection

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection has put the presidential campaign focus back on the pandemic in the United States, which continues to lead the world in the number of infections, now more than 7.4 million. and deaths at over 209,00, according to Johns Hopkins University. VOA’s Brian Padden reports that voter reaction across the country has been mixed with many feeling sympathy for the president, but many also blaming him for downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic, and for his failure to follow public health protocols.