VP Debate Offers Contrasts on Trump vs Biden Foreign Policy
October 09, 2020 01:09 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris highlighted differences between their approaches on foreign policy and America’s role in the world. The two candidates debated whether President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden would do a better job addressing challenges by U.S. rival China and its longtime adversary Iran. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.