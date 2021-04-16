USA

In Wake of Multiple Shootings, Americans Divided on Gun Solutions

April 16, 2021 09:09 AM
360p | 12 MB
480p | 16 MB
540p | 21 MB
720p | 41 MB
1080p | 80 MB
Original | 258 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Amid multiple mass shootings in the United States, Americans remain divided on how to reduce the carnage from these events and also from isolated shootings. Gun violence claims the lives of tens of thousands of victims each year. Mike O'Sullivan has more from experts on possible solutions.  

Camera: VOA's Roy Kim for shooting range shots  
 

Mike O'Sullivan
By
Mike O'Sullivan
Latest Episodes
Fri, 04/16/2021 - 10:30 AM
VOA Our Voices 317: "The Show Must Go On" Amid a Pandemic
OVs 317
Fri, 04/16/2021 - 10:24 AM
Challenges of Autism Awareness in Africa
Healthy Living, Autism Awareness, S1, E93
Fri, 04/16/2021 - 09:00 AM
Red Carpet - Season 2, Episode 101
RC 2-101
Fri, 04/16/2021 - 03:55 AM
Politicians Turn to Hollywood Talent Agents to Boost Their Image
Politicians Turn to Hollywood Talent Agents to Boost Their Image
Fri, 04/16/2021 - 03:35 AM
Traditional Cambodian Silk Ikat at Risk of Extinction
Traditional Cambodian Silk Ikat at Risk of Extinction