In Wake of Multiple Shootings, Americans Divided on Gun Solutions
April 16, 2021 09:09 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Amid multiple mass shootings in the United States, Americans remain divided on how to reduce the carnage from these events and also from isolated shootings. Gun violence claims the lives of tens of thousands of victims each year. Mike O'Sullivan has more from experts on possible solutions.
Camera: VOA's Roy Kim for shooting range shots