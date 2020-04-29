Washing Hands Not So Easy With No Access to Water
Grappling with the largest public health crisis in modern times, Mexican health authorities are trying to stem a growing number of new coronavirus infections by repeatedly urging people to wash their hands. But that’s not so easy for those who live in poverty and don’t have access to clean water. So far in Mexico, the coronavirus has infected at least 14,000 people and killed more than 1,350. VOA’s Mariama Diallo has more.