This Week’s Space News

After an initial cancellation due to weather conditions, NASA and SpaceX achieved a historic launch Saturday, marking the first time in nine years that astronauts went to orbit from U.S. soil. Many moving parts behind the scenes ensured the launch’s success. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi spoke with two teams keeping travelers safe in This Week in Space.

