Werrason (DRC) - Music Time in Africa

Listen to an exciting and diverse mix of recent releases by pop artists like Tekno, Falz, Simi, Koby Symple, Namadingo; a brand new one by veteran singer Lokua Kanza; and a few classic sounds of the ‘80s and ‘90s from Mali, South Africa and Angola. Meet special guest Werrason, one of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s most beloved singers, bandleaders, producers and performers of all time. He joins Heather Maxwell via Skype earlier this week to talk about his song and hit video “Formidable” and how he uses music to develop undiscovered Congolese talent like Jamaic and Block Cadenas. Finally, take a trip back in time to 1977 Kenya with the benga classic “Lawrence Swa” by the Kawere Boys Band.