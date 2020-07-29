West Bank COVID Cases Rising and Health System Faltering

Cases of COVID-19 are increasing daily in the Palestinian West Bank, with the city of Hebron emerging as the virus epicenter. The health and economic crisis have worsened after the Palestinian Authority cut off ties with Israel, in protest of Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank. The World Bank this week announced a $30- million grant for emergency aid to the West Bank and to create more jobs. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.

Camera: Ricki Rosen Produced by: Rob Raffaele