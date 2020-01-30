In West Bank, Trump Mideast Deal Draws Both Optimism and Worry
January 30, 2020 09:19 PM
President Trump's plan includes Israeli annexation of the Jordan Valley, the long strip of land that runs between Jordan and the West Bank. It makes up almost a third of the entire West Bank, and is one of the world's main sources of dates. Neither Israelis nor Palestinians who live in the area know exactly what the so-called "deal of the century" will mean for the area, but Israelis are optimistic and Palestinians are worried. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from the Jordan Valley.