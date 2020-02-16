Europe

Is The West Dying Or Thriving? US And Europe Clash At Munich Conference

February 16, 2020 08:12 PM
The United States and Europe appear divided over the health of the transatlantic relationship following a key security conference in Germany over the weekend, attended by hundreds of political and military leaders. Eruopeans accused Washington of ‘rejecting the idea of an international community’ – but the U.S. said the alliance is in good shape. As Henry Ridgwell reports from the Munich conference, there is an emerging disagreement between Western allies over what exactly represents the biggest threat to Western democracy

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
