What to Expect From the COVID-19 Vaccine

December 11, 2020 04:19 PM
360p | 48 MB
480p | 68 MB
540p | 89 MB
720p | 177 MB
1080p | 351 MB
Original | 2,152 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

This week on Healthy Living, a look at the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out around the world. We'll have your reactions and hear from Dr. Richard Mihigo, Deputy Incident Manager for Emergency Response at the WHO Regional Office for Africa. And, what are the signs that you may have a urinary tract infection? We’ll hear from a urologist in Tanzania. These stories and more this week. S1, Ep76

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
Latest Episodes
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 04:16 PM
Are Antibiotics Becoming Less Effective?
Healthy Living, ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE, S1, E74
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 09:31 AM
Why Breast Cancer Awareness Is Important
Healthy Living, Breast Cancer, S1, E69
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 04:10 PM
Thoughts on Overcoming Grief
Healthy Living, Grief, S1, E71
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 03:42 PM
How to Avoid Water-Related Illnesses
Healthy Living, Water Disease, S1, E70
Fri, 10/09/2020 - 10:06 AM
Plastic Surgery and the Coronavirus Pandemic
Healthy Living, Plastic Surgery, S1, E66