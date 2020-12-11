What to Expect From the COVID-19 Vaccine
December 11, 2020 04:19 PM
This week on Healthy Living, a look at the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out around the world. We'll have your reactions and hear from Dr. Richard Mihigo, Deputy Incident Manager for Emergency Response at the WHO Regional Office for Africa. And, what are the signs that you may have a urinary tract infection? We’ll hear from a urologist in Tanzania. These stories and more this week. S1, Ep76