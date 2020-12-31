What the Oxford University AstraZeneca vaccine approval means

December 31, 2020 12:30 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired December 30, 2020 10:30 PM

What the Oxford University AstraZeneca vaccine approval means
Britain approved another vaccine for the coronavirus Wednesday, this one developed by Oxford University and the pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca. Scientists say the vaccine could be a game-changer in the global fight against the pandemic. Plus, more than 20 people died in a rocket attack at Aden Airport. And how the science of deep-sea studies can help formulate new global policies.

