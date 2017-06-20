Archive

What is the U.S. Census?

June 20, 2017 11:33 AM
2446332_1551249848 video player.
Embed

Who's living where? The U.S. government wants to know.

Latest Episodes
August 08, 2019
Huntsman Resigns After 'Historically Difficult' Term as US Ambassador to Russia
Huntsman Resigns After 'Historically Difficult' Term as US Ambassador to Russia
August 08, 2019
Why Some of Russia's Young People Want Out
Why Some of Russia's Young People Want Out
August 08, 2019
Africa's Second Breast Milk Bank in Nairobi Having an Impact
Africa's Second Breast Milk Bank in Nairobi Having an Impact
August 08, 2019
American Women and the Vote: National Archives Celebrates 19th Amendment’s Centennial
American Women and the Vote: National Archives Celebrates 19th Amendment’s Centennial
August 08, 2019
Uganda Para-Badminton Players Strive for Paralympics Despite Limitations
Uganda Para-Badminton Players Strive for Paralympics Despite Limitations