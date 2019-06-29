When Americans Go On Vacation, Puppy Checks Into Luxury Resort
In the United States, dog owners often treat their pets like family. When people go on vacation, they may not take their dogs with them but want them to be well taken care of while they are gone. Doggie boarding facilities are popular alternatives where pets can stay overnight or even longer. Some pet parents even take their dog to a fancy pet resort for top notch services. VOA's Deborah Block shows us a luxury pet resort in Virginia.