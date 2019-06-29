Arts & Culture

When Americans Go On Vacation, Puppy Checks Into Luxury Resort

June 29, 2019 03:16 AM
Dogs Go on Vacation to Luxury Pet Resort video player.
Embed

In the United States, dog owners often treat their pets like family. When people go on vacation, they may not take their dogs with them but want them to be well taken care of while they are gone. Doggie boarding facilities are popular alternatives where pets can stay overnight or even longer. Some pet parents even take their dog to a fancy pet resort for top notch services. VOA's Deborah Block shows us a luxury pet resort in Virginia.

Latest Episodes
July 30, 2019
Trump Escalates Racially Charged Attacks Against Critics
Trump Escalates Racially Charged Attacks Against Critics
July 30, 2019
Rights Groups Condemn Excessive Use of Force Against Protesters in Russia
Rights Groups Condemn Excessive Use of Force Against Protesters in Russia
July 30, 2019
Global Health Crisis Fears as Malaria Parasite in Southeast Asia Develops Drug Resistance
Global Health Crisis Fears as Malaria Parasite in Southeast Asia Develops Drug Resistance
July 30, 2019
Syrian Kurds Concerned with Turkey Military Buildup near Border
Turkey Syria WEB.mp4
July 30, 2019
After Anniversary, NASA Aims Beyond Earth Orbit
After Anniversary, NASA Aims Beyond Earth Orbit