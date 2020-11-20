Where Are We with the COVID-19 Vaccine?
November 20, 2020 11:11 PM
On Healthy Living this week, an update on the Coronavirus - where are we with a vaccine? Also, how a Somali doctor opened a testing lab in Mogadishu and helped the country in the fight against the virus. We hear from Dr. Richard Mihigo, Deputy Incident Manager for Emergency Response at the WHO Regional Office for Africa, for more on a Coronavirus vaccine. These stories on the show this week. S1, Ep73