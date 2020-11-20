Where Are We with the COVID-19 Vaccine?

November 20, 2020 11:11 PM
360p | 48 MB
480p | 68 MB
540p | 85 MB
720p | 159 MB
1080p | 346 MB
Original | 2,161 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On Healthy Living this week, an update on the Coronavirus - where are we with a vaccine? Also, how a Somali doctor opened a testing lab in Mogadishu and helped the country in the fight against the virus. We hear from Dr. Richard Mihigo, Deputy Incident Manager for Emergency Response at the WHO Regional Office for Africa, for more on a Coronavirus vaccine. These stories on the show this week. S1, Ep73

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou

Linord Moudou is the Health Correspondent for VOA’s daily TV show Africa54. She started her career at VOA as producer & host of Healthy Living, a weekly program covering African health issues. She has interviewed leading scientists and doctors, heads of states and governments, leaders and decision-makers, as well as patients.

Every Tuesday Linord engages her audience in a lively discussion with medical doctors, experts and various guests.


A native from Cote d’Ivoire, Linord is fluent in French, English and conversational in Spanish and Creole

 

Latest Episodes
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:08 PM
Living with Diabetes
Healthy Living, DIABETES, S1, E72
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 04:59 PM
Are You Interested in Intimate Hygiene?
Healthy Living, FEMININE HYGIENE, S1, E75
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 04:19 PM
What to Expect From the COVID-19 Vaccine
Healthy Living, COVID VACCINE, S1, E76
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 04:16 PM
Are Antibiotics Becoming Less Effective?
Healthy Living, ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE, S1, E74
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 09:31 AM
Why Breast Cancer Awareness Is Important
Healthy Living, Breast Cancer, S1, E69