Where You Can Experience Life on Mars Here on Earth

September 3, 2019 04:42 AM
Spain's Astroland Lets Visitors Experience Martian Environment
Want to experience life on Mars?  You don't have to wait till it's possible to travel there. Spain is much closer.  Astroland, an interplanetary agency in Spain, has replicated Martian environment in a cave in northern Spain and has opened it to visitors from around the world. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the project called Ares Station attracts visitors who like adventure.

