USA

Whistleblower Complaint Overshadows Trump’s Arizona Visit

May 06, 2020 02:41 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump visited an aerospace facility in Arizona that is now making masks for health care workers after largely staying in at the White House during the pandemic. The visit to this key battleground state is the first in a series of trips designed to highlight Trump’s efforts to combat COVID-19 as his administration is dismissing a report predicting a surge in coronavirus deaths. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
Patsy Widakuswara
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 06:32
South African Doctors, Engineers Design Inexpensive Ventilators to Meet Shortage
South African Doctors, Engineers Design Ventilators to Meet Shortage
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 06:30
Tech Helps Take Care of Mom and Dad
Tech Helps Take Care of Mom and Dad
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 02:29
COVID-19 Shortens Time for US Lawmakers' Agenda
COVID-19 Shortens Time for US Lawmakers' Agenda
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 18:57
Class of 2020 First to Miss Commencement Ceremonies
Class of 2020 First to Miss Commencement Ceremonies
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 17:13
Gaming Tech Goes Viral Giving Users Edge Against Coronavirus
Gaming Tech Goes Viral Giving Users Edge Against Coronavirus