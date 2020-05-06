Whistleblower Complaint Overshadows Trump’s AZ Visit
May 06, 2020 02:41 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
U.S. President Donald Trump visited an aerospace facility in Arizona that is now making masks for health care workers after largely staying in at the White House during the pandemic. The visit to this key battleground state is the first in a series of trips designed to highlight Trump’s efforts to combat COVID-19 as his administration is dismissing a report predicting a surge in coronavirus deaths. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.