White House Correspondents Share the Risk Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House is a changed place. Most of the 49 seats are unoccupied during news conferences. For the first three years of the Trump administration, our White House bureau chief, Steve Herman, and his colleagues took turns in VOA’s assigned seat in the fourth row for briefings – one of 49 seats in the room. Now only 14 seats can be occupied at any time due to social distancing. We check in with Steve from his home studio in Alexandria, Virginia for what that means for him and VOA