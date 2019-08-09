White Supremacist Violence/Election Security and the Role of Moscow

The threat from violent white supremacists is on the rise worldwide, especially in the United States, as evidenced by the horrific mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. Emerson T. Brooking, resident fellow in the Digital Forensic Research Lab at the Atlantic Council, and James Lamond, Managing Director of the “Moscow Project” and senior policy advisor at the Center for American Progress, discuss with host Carol Castiel the various domestic as well as foreign factors that contribute to the rise of white ethno-nationalism. We also highlight the nefarious role of Russia, which interfered in the 2016 US elections and which, according to US intelligence agencies, is currently engaged in attempting to sabotage the upcoming 2020 elections, and what can be done to avert it.