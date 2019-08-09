White Supremacist Violence/Election Security and the Role of Moscow

August 9, 2019 07:05 PM
Embed
Listen
White Supremacist Violence/Election Security and the Role of Moscow
White Supremacist Violence/Election Security and the Role of Moscow audio player.

The threat from violent white supremacists is on the rise worldwide, especially in the United States, as evidenced by the horrific mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. Emerson T. Brooking, resident fellow in the Digital Forensic Research Lab at the Atlantic Council, and James Lamond, Managing Director of the “Moscow Project” and senior policy advisor at the Center for American Progress, discuss with host Carol Castiel the various domestic as well as foreign factors that contribute to the rise of white ethno-nationalism. We also highlight the nefarious role of Russia, which interfered in the 2016 US elections and which, according to US intelligence agencies, is currently engaged in attempting to sabotage the upcoming 2020 elections, and what can be done to avert it. 

Latest Episodes
August 02, 2019
Mueller Testimony Ramifications
Former special counsel Robert Mueller listens to committee members give their opening remarks before he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, July 24, 2019.
July 26, 2019
Venezuela Update
Former workers of Petroleos de Venezuela, PDVSA, shout slogans against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during a protest outside of the Vice President's office, demanding the paid of salaries in Caracas, Venezuela, June 20, 2019.
July 19, 2019
Politics and Substance of the Immigration Crisis
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement official gives direction to a person outside the building that houses ICE and the Atlanta Immigration Court, June 12, 2019.
July 12, 2019
Uighur Persecution in China
FILE PHOTO: Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng
July 05, 2019
Wither Yemen
FILE - A severely malnourished boy rests on a hospital bed at the Aslam Health Center, Hajjah, Yemen, Oct. 1, 2018.