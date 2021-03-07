Whither the GOP?
March 07, 2021 10:30 AM
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired March 05, 2021 05:30 PM
Host Carol Castiel and Ian Kelly speak with Peter Wehner, Senior Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, New York Times Contributing Opinion Writer, and Contributing Editor for The Atlantic about the current state and future of the Republican Party. Wehner, who has worked for three Republican administrations, confirms that the GOP has been taken over by former President Donald Trump and suggests ways it can return to its conservative roots and values.