Whither Yemen

July 5, 2019 07:05 PM
The four-year war in Yemen, which pits a Saudi Arabian and UAE-backed military coalition against Houthi rebels, who are ostensibly backed by Iran, has devastated the fragile Middle East nation and its population. The United Nations has declared Yemen the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The war has also provoked bipartisan US congressional opposition. On this edition of the program, Graeme Bannerman, Scholar at the Middle East Institute, and Ambassador Stephen Seche, Executive Vice President of the Arab Gulf States Institute, discuss with host Jeffrey Young the current state of play in Yemen and impediments to resolving the political and humanitarian crisis

