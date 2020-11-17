Why Breast Cancer Awareness Is Important
November 17, 2020 09:31 AM
On Healthy Living this week, with October being breast cancer awareness month, we take a look at the most common kind of cancer among women globally. In South Africa, we hear from a breast cancer survivor who shares her experience and Dr. Abdulrahman Aboud, an Oncologist at Aga Khan Hospital in Kenya, discusses how breast cancer is being addressed in Africa. These topics and more this week. S1, Ep69