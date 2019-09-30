South & Central Asia

Why Himalayan City Banned Plastic Bags 20 Years Ago

September 30, 2019 04:35 AM
Province in Southern Pakistan Set to Ban Plastic Bags on October First video player.
Embed
Link

They choke coral reefs, clog waterways, and provide a near-permanent mark on the landfills they occupy.  One environmental agency (WWF) estimates that Pakistan's port city of Karachi produces five-to-seven-thousand tons of plastic each day. A ban on plastic bags in the region is due to go into effect this week. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has this story in the bag.

Latest Episodes
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 15:25
Iraq's Violent Protests Raise Fears Over Country's Future
Iraq's Violent Protests Raise Fears Over Country's Future
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 11:27
Turkey Marks Anniversary of Khashoggi Murder
Commemoration in Istanbul for Murdered Journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:51
Rehab Center Helps Sloths Hurt by Human Activity
Rehab Center Helps Sloths Hurt by Human Activity
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:30
Ocean Heatwave Threatens Hawaii's Coral - Again
Ocean Heatwave Threatens Hawaii's Coral - Again
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:14
US Health Delegation Committed to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DRC
US Health Delegation Committed to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DRC