COVID-19 Pandemic

Why US is Against 'Vaccine Passports'

April 10, 2021 02:52 AM
The Biden administration has said it will not be involved in a national "vaccine passport" system, deferring instead to private companies to implement mechanisms for people to prove they have been vaccinated for travel and other activities. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report on why vaccine credentialing is a controversial issue in the U.S.

Patsy Widakuswara
