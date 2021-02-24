Wild Sheep With Overgrown Fleece Rescued in Australia

A wild and ailing sheep after years without a haircut was rescued by a mission in Australia and yielded a pile of fleece that weighed more than 35 kilograms.

The sheep, named Baarack by his rescuers, was found by a local who contacted the Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary in Victoria.

Baarack was once part of a flock and somehow managed to survive on his own for an extended period of time.

Baarack was underweight and was unable to see through his overgrown coat when he was rescued but is now settling in with the other rescued animals at Edgar’s Mission. (REUTERS)