Wildfires, Floods, Beirut’s Air — a Look at Extreme Weather Events
September 10, 2020 05:25 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Our home planet has got a lot going on. Fires in California turned the skies orange. Flooding in Senegal and Sudan has farmers worried about the future. And fires have broken out in Beirut’s port, following last month’s massive explosion. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us a special Week in Space with eyes on Mother Earth.