Science & Health

Wildfires, Floods, Beirut’s Air — a Look at Extreme Weather Events

September 10, 2020 05:25 PM
360p | 6 MB
480p | 9 MB
540p | 12 MB
720p | 25 MB
1080p | 47 MB
Original | 217 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Our home planet has got a lot going on.  Fires in California turned the skies orange.  Flooding in Senegal and Sudan has farmers worried about the future.  And fires have broken out in Beirut’s port, following last month’s massive explosion. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us a special Week in Space with eyes on Mother Earth.

VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By
Arash Arabasadi
Latest Episodes