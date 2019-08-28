The Americas

Wildlife Advocates Score Big Win as African Giraffes Earn Protected Status

August 28, 2019 11:35 AM
Wildlife Advocates Score Big Win as African Giraffes Earn Protected Status video player.
Embed
Link

Wildlife advocates have scored a big win in their efforts to protect the African giraffe by having the animal placed on the international endangered species list.   Non-profit groups and some African nations successfully teamed-up in Geneva to lobby on behalf of the African giraffe as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports

Latest Episodes
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 11:28
Fighting Distracted Driving, a Tech Company Provides an Extra Eye on the Road
Default Video Cover
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 07:38
Economic Worries Cloud Trump Re-Election Hopes
US Trump 2020 Politics WEB-.mp4
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 04:51
New York Trash Just Got a Lot More Beautiful
Ukrainian Artist Gives Color To Brooklyn
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 04:48
First of Its Kind Solar Power Plant Improves Lives for Syrian Refugees in Jordan
Solar Power Plant Improves Lives for Syrian Refugees in Jordan Camp
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 04:45
Nigeria's Plan For Cattle Herders Triggers Some Negative Reactions
Nigeria's Plan For Cattle Herders Triggers Some Negative Reactions