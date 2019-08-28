Wildlife Advocates Score Big Win as African Giraffes Earn Protected Status
August 28, 2019 11:35 AM
Wildlife Advocates Score Big Win as African Giraffes Earn Protected Status video player.
Wildlife advocates have scored a big win in their efforts to protect the African giraffe by having the animal placed on the international endangered species list. Non-profit groups and some African nations successfully teamed-up in Geneva to lobby on behalf of the African giraffe as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports