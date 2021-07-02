Wildlife Officials Release Python Hatchlings in India

Forest officials released 27 Indian python hatchlings into the wild, Thursday, July 1, in India’s eastern Khordha district after the eggs were successfully incubated.

According to authorities, 30 eggs were collected in the first week of May and 27 of the eggs hatched.

The non-venomous Indian python is widely found in the Indian subcontinent and is classified as near threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. (REUTERS)