Williams Cucek Japan Defense

Japan's lower house of parliament has approved legislation that will loosen restraints on the military. The controversial measures passed Thursday with the support of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition, despite massive protests and a boycott by the main opposition parties. Michael Cucek is adjunct professor at Sophia University in Tokyo and a fellow in Asian Studies at Temple University in Japan. He spoke with Sarah Williams:

