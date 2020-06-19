Women Dress to De-Stress in Age of Coronavirus

As women around the world adapt to working remotely, many are finding it both liberating and challenging to dress from the confines of their homes. So how are working American women staying stylish during online meetings and presentations, and what are they wearing when they’re not appearing on camera? VOA’s Julie Taboh spoke with experts in the fashion industry about current sales trends and a gallery director who shares how she enhances her on-line appearance with simple fashion accessories.



Camera: Adam Greenbaum