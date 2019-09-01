South & Central Asia

Women Kickboxer in Afghanistan Challenging Norms, and Other Women

September 1, 2019
Since the fall of the Taliban in 2004, only four Afghani women have competed in the Olympics for their country. But one 22-year-old kickboxer is hoping to change that. She is challenging women's  roles in this male-dominated society and training other girls to fight alongside her. Kevin Enochs narrates this report by Hedayatullah Noori.
 

