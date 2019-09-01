Women Kickboxer in Afghanistan Challenging Norms, and Other Women
September 1, 2019 05:03 AM
Since the fall of the Taliban in 2004, only four Afghani women have competed in the Olympics for their country. But one 22-year-old kickboxer is hoping to change that. She is challenging women's roles in this male-dominated society and training other girls to fight alongside her. Kevin Enochs narrates this report by Hedayatullah Noori.