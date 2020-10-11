Women on Pine Ridge Reservation Create girl Societies Where Girls Can Learn About Their Culture and Acquire Useful Life Skills
October 11, 2020 03:14 PM
Life on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota can be harsh: it’s poor, it’s dangerous, and there are few prospects for girls and young women. But women of the Lakota tribe are taking their lives and their future into their own hands, offering the young generation of women new opportunities. Victoria Kupchinetsky reports.
VIDEOGRAPHER: Vladimir Badikov