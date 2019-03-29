Women's History Month: Our Voices

To commemorate Womenâ€™s History Month, we highlight the female anchors of â€œOur Voicesâ€â€”VOAâ€™s newest roundtable television discussion show, which focuses on a range of pan-African issues. Co-hosts Ayen Bior, HaydÃ© Adams FitzPatrick, and Auriane Itangishaka, join host Carol Castiel to discuss the significance of â€œOur Voicesâ€ and why it resonates with female and male viewers alike.