Women's History Month: Our Voices

To commemorate Women’s History Month, we highlight the female anchors of “Our Voices”—VOA’s newest roundtable television discussion show, which focuses on a range of pan-African issues. Co-hosts Ayen Bior, Haydé Adams FitzPatrick, and Auriane Itangishaka, join host Carol Castiel to discuss the significance of “Our Voices” and why it resonates with female and male viewers alike.