As Copenhagen prepares to host group stage matches in the European Championships, Lego on Tuesday, June 2, unveiled what they called the world's largest Lego football, built by employees during the pandemic lockdown.

At the Lego House in Billund -- home of the Lego brick -- everyone from cleaners, designers, kitchen staff, play agents and the CEO have contributed.

Together, they built the giant ball using 173,600 classic 2x2 Lego bricks, a task that took them 150 hours.

The football weighs 2.5 tons and is over 4 meters high. It is composed of 75 modules in black and white, which the designer Soeren Hansen Hinge said felt like the classic football design.

(Reuters)