2020 USA Votes

Would a Democratic Majority Make Major Changes in Senate, Supreme Court and Electoral College?

October 21, 2020 06:38 PM
360p | 11 MB
480p | 15 MB
540p | 20 MB
720p | 40 MB
1080p | 82 MB
Original | 237 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

With Democratic candidate Joe Biden holding a substantial lead in presidential election polls, President Donald Trump’s campaign is trying to appeal to independent and disaffected Republican voters. Trump is warning that if Democrats win, they will enact radical changes to the American system of democracy. VOA’s Brian Padden reports on concerns the Democrats might change the filibuster rule in the Senate to pack the Supreme Court, abolish the Electoral College or admit new Democratic majority states into the union.

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 03:08 AM
What to Watch For in Final Trump-Biden Debate
 Final Trump-Biden Debate: What to Watch For
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 12:25 AM
Pompeo Pushes for End to Fighting Over Nagorno-Karabakh
Pompeo Pushes for End to Fighting Over Nagorno-Karabakh
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 08:46 PM
Paraguay Seizes Record $500 Million Cocaine Haul Hidden in Charcoal
Paraguay Seizes Record $500 Million Cocaine Haul Hidden in Charcoal
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 07:54 PM
At Least 15 Killed in Afghan Stampede While Waiting for Pakistan Visas
At Least 15 Killed in Afghan Stampede While Waiting for Pakistan Visas
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 02:31 AM
Facing Water Shortage, Harare Community Drinks from Graveyard Wells
Harare’s Water Shortages Force Community to Use Graveyard Wells