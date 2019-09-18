Xenophobic Violence in South Africa - Straight Talk Africa

September 18, 2019 02:30 PM
Straight Talk Africa video player.
Download File
Embed
Link

In this episode of Straight Talk Africa host Shaka Ssali examines the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa targeting foreign nationals and their businesses. He is joined by Thilivhali Ratshitanga, Political Counsellor, Embassy of South Africa, David Onserio Monda Professor of Political Science at the City University of New York and Anita Powell, VOA South Africa Correspondent.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 14:30
The Legacy of Robert Mugabe & The New African President-Elect of the UNGA - Straight Talk Africa
Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, President-Elect of UNGA
Wed, 09/04/2019 - 14:30
Rethinking Education In Africa and Beyond - Straight Talk Africa
Lawrence Muganga is the author of the book “You Can’t Make a Fish Climb Trees: Overcoming Educational Malpractice through Authentic Learning”
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 14:30
A Report Card on Democracy in Africa - Straight Talk Africa
Straight Talk Africa
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 14:30
Straight Talk Africa
Straight Talk Africa
Wed, 08/21/2019 - 14:30
Straight Talk Africa
Straight Talk Africa