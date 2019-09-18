Xenophobic Violence in South Africa - Straight Talk Africa
September 18, 2019 02:30 PM
In this episode of Straight Talk Africa host Shaka Ssali examines the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa targeting foreign nationals and their businesses. He is joined by Thilivhali Ratshitanga, Political Counsellor, Embassy of South Africa, David Onserio Monda Professor of Political Science at the City University of New York and Anita Powell, VOA South Africa Correspondent.