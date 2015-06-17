Yemen AQAP

Al-Qaida said Tuesday that Nasser al-Wuhayshi, its deputy chief and the leader of its potent Yemen branch, was killed in a U.S. drone strike last week. In a video statement, the group said Friday's strike in the southeastern port city of Mukalla killed Wuhayshi and two others. Benedict Wilkinson is a research fellow and lecturer in Defense Studies at King's College London. He spoke to VOA's Sarah Williams about Wuhayshi.

