Yemen ICRC Pt 1 Q&A Jabeen Yackee
April 6, 2015 10:52 AM
As the fighting between the Houthis and pro-government forces continues in Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross says it has not been able to deliver some 48 tons of medical supplies it has ready to send into the nation. V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee discussed the situation with Sitara Jabeen, a spokesperson for the I-C-R-C in Geneva.