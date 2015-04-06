Yemen ICRC Pt 1 Q&A Jabeen Yackee

April 6, 2015 10:52 AM
Embed
Listen
Yemen ICRC Pt 1 Q&A Jabeen Yackee 1858141
Yemen ICRC Pt 1 Q&A Jabeen Yackee 1858141 audio player.

As the fighting between the Houthis and pro-government forces continues in Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross says it has not been able to deliver some 48 tons of medical supplies it has ready to send into the nation. V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee discussed the situation with Sitara Jabeen, a spokesperson for the I-C-R-C in Geneva.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover