Yemen ICRC Pt 2 Q&A Jabeen Yackee

April 7, 2015 07:47 AM
The International Committee of the Red Cross is attempting to provide aid to the victims of the conflict in Yemen between the Houthis and pro-government forces. Today we continue our conversation with Sitara Jabeen, a spokesperson for the I-C-R-C in Geneva. V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee asked about the dangers to her workers in the war torn nation.

